Tracy Gum, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tracy Gum, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.
Locations
Baton Rouge General Medical Center-bluebonnet8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 819-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best evet
About Tracy Gum, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1750681920
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University
- University of Louisiana Lafayette
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Gum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Gum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Gum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tracy Gum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Gum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Gum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Gum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.