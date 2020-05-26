Tracy Griffith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Griffith
Overview
Tracy Griffith is a Psychologist in Stuart, FL.
Tracy Griffith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Griffith Counseling Inc.201 Sw 6th St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 781-7644
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Griffith?
Multiple visits, have recommended many friends & family with positive outcomes
About Tracy Griffith
- Psychology
- English
- 1144230863
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Griffith works at
5 patients have reviewed Tracy Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.