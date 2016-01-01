Tracy Grant, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Grant, LPC
Overview
Tracy Grant, LPC is a Counselor in Richmond, VA.
Tracy Grant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tracy L. Grant-Counseling for Women, LLC312 Granite Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 244-3345
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Grant?
About Tracy Grant, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1316045123
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Grant works at
2 patients have reviewed Tracy Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.