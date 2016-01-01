Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD is a Counselor in Spencerport, NY. They specialize in Counseling, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Union Institute & University (School Of Professional Psychology).
Locations
Dr. Tracy Gillette409 S Union St, Spencerport, NY 14559 Directions (585) 617-4442Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD
- Counseling
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1568767499
Education & Certifications
- Two Years Of Post Master's Experience Supervised By Dr. Mays. One Year Of Post Doctoral Degree Experience, Supervised
- 600 hour internship, residential setting, 800 hour practicum - residential setting, and a 2,000 hour internship at a residential setting for Master's and Doctoral degree licenses in counseling and clinical psychology
- Union Institute & University (School Of Professional Psychology)
- State University College At Buffalo, Ny, B.A. Degree In Social Science
Dr. Gillette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
