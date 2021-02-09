Tracy Lynne Fernando accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Lynne Fernando, MSN
Overview
Tracy Lynne Fernando, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Honolulu, HI.
Locations
- 1 2239 N School St Kokua Kalihi Vly, Honolulu, HI 96819 Directions (808) 791-9410
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Es atenta y amable .Me sentí muy bien .
About Tracy Lynne Fernando, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770940892
Frequently Asked Questions
