Tracy Dutko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Dutko, MS
Overview
Tracy Dutko, MS is a Counselor in Altoona, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 615 Howard Ave Ste 212, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 312-3459
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tracy is a Wonderful counselor. She helped me work through issues that I struggled with for years I would trust her with my deepest thoughts. I am happy I found her. She was a great help. I highly recommend her services
About Tracy Dutko, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1912144924
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Dutko accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Dutko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Dutko has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Dutko.
