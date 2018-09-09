See All Counselors in Gainesville, FL
Tracy Doering, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Tracy Doering, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tracy Doering, LMHC is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    4809 Sw 91st Ter, Gainesville, FL 32608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 373-0030

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Tracy Doering?

Sep 09, 2018
I didn't think a counselor could ever tell me something I didn’t already know, but I was so grateful to be wrong when I found Tracy. Having someone make connections for you, understand your most unique struggles, and show you how the 'next right step' is within your reach – it’s essential. Tracy is so easy to talk to and such a wonderful presence, and thanks to her my life is fuller than ever. I recommend her wholeheartedly and unconditionally.
Grace in Gainesville, FL — Sep 09, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Tracy Doering, LMHC
How would you rate your experience with Tracy Doering, LMHC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Tracy Doering to family and friends

Tracy Doering's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Tracy Doering

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tracy Doering, LMHC.

About Tracy Doering, LMHC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235114356
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tracy Doering, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Doering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tracy Doering has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Tracy Doering has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Tracy Doering. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Doering.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Doering, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Doering appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Tracy Doering, LMHC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.