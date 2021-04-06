Tracy Daniel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Daniel, PA
Overview
Tracy Daniel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3200 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler, AZ 85286 Directions (480) 471-6404
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I see Tracy for hair loss treatment. I researched hair restoration and learned about PRP and the amazing results people were having. After my esthetician confirmed that PRP is a legit treatment and the best she's seen for hair restoration, I was all in! Tracy is AMAZING. Not all PRP is created equal. She does not cut corners!! She uses the best equipment and methods available and she even includes the facial PRP in her price - which was an unexpected bonus. PRP in the face is the BEST anti-aging treatment. My eyebrows have regrown as well!! I am so excited to see the new hair sprouting on my head and I finally see light at the end of the hair loss tunnel. Her prices are VERY competitive, considering that the collection tube she uses for the plasma is DOUBLT thee size most offices use - which means you get WAY more bang for your plasma buck.
About Tracy Daniel, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205958386
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Daniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Daniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tracy Daniel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Daniel.
