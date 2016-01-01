Dr. Casanova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy Casanova, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Casanova, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Casanova works at
Locations
-
1
East Central Regional Hospital3405 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta, GA 30906 Directions (706) 790-7085
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casanova?
About Dr. Tracy Casanova, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1548781453
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casanova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casanova works at
Dr. Casanova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casanova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casanova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casanova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.