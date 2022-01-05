Dr. Tracy Bloom, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Bloom, DC
Overview
Dr. Tracy Bloom, DC is a Chiropractor in Albany, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Life Chiropractic College.
Dr. Bloom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foundation Chiropractic100 Great Oaks Blvd Ste 106, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 369-5134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
Excellent! He listens well, allows time for questions, gives appropriate feedback, and describes the modalities he works with and what can be expected in my situation.
About Dr. Tracy Bloom, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1396707212
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
- Life Chiropractic College
- SUNY Stonybrook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.