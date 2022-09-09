Tracy Black has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Black, PA-C
Tracy Black, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Tracy Black works at
Charlotte Dermatology PA8208 Devon Ct Ste B, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Directions (704) 364-6110
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Went to see regarding skin rashes. Prescribed medicine and use of over the counter items. Helped. Assistants were very helpful.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033181193
6 patients have reviewed Tracy Black. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Black.
