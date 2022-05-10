Dr. Tracy Agostin, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agostin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Agostin, PHD
Dr. Tracy Agostin, PHD is a Psychologist in Cordova, TN.
Cordova Psychology Group8820 Trinity Rd Ste 202, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 756-8398Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Agostin is very good with children. I love her approach and am thankful we found her!
- Psychology
- English
Dr. Agostin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agostin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agostin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Agostin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agostin.
