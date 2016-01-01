Dr. Tracie Umaki, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracie Umaki, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Tracie Umaki, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their fellowship with University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
Locations
Tracie Umaki, Psy.D.438 Hobron Ln Ste 415, Honolulu, HI 96815 Directions (808) 599-7681
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tracie Umaki, PSY.D
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1275871220
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Washington DC VA Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Umaki accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Umaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
