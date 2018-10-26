See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Augusta, GA
Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD

Optometry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD is an Optometrist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Oklahoma College of Optometry at Northeastern State University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Sponseller works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regents University College of Dental Medicine
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Eye Care One Laser Vision Center
    3152 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sponseller?

Oct 26, 2018
Dr. Sponseller is amazing! I have keratoconus and as a result am a difficult fit for eye wear. She was patient and knowledgeable and helped to get the best fit for me. The office staff is friendly and always makes you feel welcome. The office manager Colleen takes the time to get to know you! This place is great!
Cory Reese in Grovetown, GA — Oct 26, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sponseller to family and friends

Dr. Sponseller's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sponseller

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD.

About Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1861400517
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Oklahoma College of Optometry at Northeastern State University
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sponseller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sponseller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sponseller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sponseller works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Sponseller’s profile.

Dr. Sponseller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sponseller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sponseller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sponseller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.