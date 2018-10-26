Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sponseller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD
Dr. Tracie Sponseller, OD is an Optometrist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Oklahoma College of Optometry at Northeastern State University and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Georgia Regents University College of Dental Medicine1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Eye Care One Laser Vision Center3152 Washington Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions
Dr. Sponseller is amazing! I have keratoconus and as a result am a difficult fit for eye wear. She was patient and knowledgeable and helped to get the best fit for me. The office staff is friendly and always makes you feel welcome. The office manager Colleen takes the time to get to know you! This place is great!
- Oklahoma College of Optometry at Northeastern State University
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Sponseller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sponseller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sponseller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
