Tracie Price accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracie Price, FNP
Overview
Tracie Price, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN.
Tracie Price works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associated Neurologists of Kingsport8 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 247-5553
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracie Price?
About Tracie Price, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295064798
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracie Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracie Price works at
Tracie Price has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tracie Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracie Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracie Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.