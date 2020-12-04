Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD is a Psychologist in Greenville, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia / Main Campus
Dr. McConnell works at
Locations
Outpatient Brain Injury/Young Stroke100 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 454-6335
Roger C Peace Rehabilitation Hospital701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-6840
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DOC McConnell is a life saver! If you’re busted she will fix you. I will never use another Neuropsychologist for any of my needs. Great personality, very attentive, and at times ver assertive (which my personality type needs sometimes) if you have after hour issues she will actually call you during the night while she is home to offer help, advice and assistance (who else’s you know does that?) Her schedule assistant is on her game and will do anything for you. My only complaint would be the building I see her in, doesn’t have enough soft drinks in the vending machine. It’s all healthy lemonade type crap. If you don’t use Tracie, you are doing yourself a disservice!
About Dr. Tracie McConnell, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003968116
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
