Tracie Lumpkin, PA
Overview
Tracie Lumpkin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA.
Locations
Bon Secours Commonwealth Internal Medicine Associates9220 Forest Hill Ave Ste A1, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 560-8838Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracie Lumpkin?
Tracie Lumpkin takes time to hear what your medical concerns are, then she provides you with a treatment plans to rectify the issue and get you back to good health. She also has followed up with me via email messages. This has been especially helpful as we work through this COVID-19 environment. I would definitely recommend her as she is a truly professional health care provider.
About Tracie Lumpkin, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295710895
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracie Lumpkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tracie Lumpkin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracie Lumpkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Tracie Lumpkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracie Lumpkin.
