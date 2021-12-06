See All Physicians Assistants in Richmond, VA
Tracie Lumpkin, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tracie Lumpkin, PA is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA. 

Tracie Lumpkin works at Commonwealth Internal Medicine Associates in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Commonwealth Internal Medicine Associates
    9220 Forest Hill Ave Ste A1, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 560-8838
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Tracie Lumpkin, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295710895
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracie Lumpkin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracie Lumpkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracie Lumpkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracie Lumpkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracie Lumpkin works at Commonwealth Internal Medicine Associates in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Tracie Lumpkin’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tracie Lumpkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracie Lumpkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracie Lumpkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracie Lumpkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

