Tracie Larue, APRN

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tracie Larue, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meriden, CT. 

Tracie Larue works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Meriden, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    61 Pomeroy Ave # A, Meriden, CT 06450 (860) 224-5161
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1559 Sullivan Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 (203) 694-5240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 17, 2021
    Aug 17, 2021
I have been extremely pleased with the care provided by Tracie LaRue and the office staff. I moved back to the are after surviving a massive hemorrhagic brainstem stroke while living in Las Vegas and she picked right up on my level of care. I would definitely recommend her and the office.
Nick C.
    Nick C. — Aug 17, 2021
    About Tracie Larue, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477695849
    Frequently Asked Questions

