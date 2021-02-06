Tracie Fitch, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracie Fitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracie Fitch, CNP
Overview
Tracie Fitch, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Akron, OH.
Tracie Fitch works at
Locations
-
1
Summa Physicians Inc.3043 Sanitarium Rd Ste 1, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 628-4044
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracie Fitch?
Tracie is amazing. She is extremely patient, caring and thorough. She listens to all my concerns and follows up with recommendations. I feel so welcome and well taken care of at every visit and I am so grateful I finally found someone that I can truly trust with my care. She has a very warm and welcoming attitude every time I see her. I actually look forward to every visit with her. She even lifts my spirits with her fun personality. I can't say enough good things about her!
About Tracie Fitch, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508305392
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracie Fitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tracie Fitch accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracie Fitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracie Fitch works at
6 patients have reviewed Tracie Fitch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracie Fitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracie Fitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracie Fitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.