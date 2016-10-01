See All Counselors in Kirkland, WA
Tracie Carlson, LMHC

Counseling
3 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Tracie Carlson, LMHC is a Counselor in Kirkland, WA. 

Tracie Carlson works at Deborah A Barto MD PC in Kirkland, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deborah A Barto MD PC
    13115 121st Way NE Ste C, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 821-1800
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 4 ratings

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 01, 2016
    I had an amazing six months of therapy with Ms. Carlson, where she got to the root of my problems, even helping to refine and challenge some prior diagnoses, and helped me get a handle on my life with new perspective. I recommend her to any man or woman with minor to major personal issues from history of abuse, family problems, and addictions. She has a frank manner with wisdom, while being a good listener.
    Valerie in Lynnwood, WA — Oct 01, 2016
    Photo: Tracie Carlson, LMHC
    About Tracie Carlson, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679646525
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

