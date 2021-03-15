Dr. Tracia Jungkurth, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jungkurth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracia Jungkurth, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tracia Jungkurth, PHD is a Counselor in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Counseling, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Capella University- Minneapolis, MN- Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology.
Dr. Jungkurth works at
Locations
Christopher Ministries Inc.313b W Division St, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 636-7414
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jungkurth is highly professional, non-judgmental and very caring. She provides biblical guidance to her counseling, and she's an incredible listener. She has been very helpful to me. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Tracia Jungkurth, PHD
- Counseling
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1558404178
Education & Certifications
- Capella University- Minneapolis, MN- Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology
- Cumberland University- Bachelors Of Business Administration
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jungkurth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jungkurth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jungkurth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jungkurth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jungkurth.
