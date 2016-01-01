See All Clinical Psychologists in Woodland Hills, CA
Clinical Psychology
3 (2)
Traci Time is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodland Hills, CA. 

Traci Time works at Omega Center for Mental Health in Woodland Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Traci Time Psychotherapy
    22900 Ventura Blvd Ste 260, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 650-2029

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Traci Time

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376879874
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Traci Time has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Traci Time has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Traci Time works at Omega Center for Mental Health in Woodland Hills, CA. View the full address on Traci Time’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Traci Time. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Time.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Time, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Time appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

