Dr. Traci Pitts, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Traci Pitts, PHD
Overview
Dr. Traci Pitts, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Pitts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Traci B Pitts Phd Inc325 Flint St, Reno, NV 89501 Directions (775) 352-3898
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pitts?
Dr. Pitts is wonderful! We really appreciate her expertise in her field.
About Dr. Traci Pitts, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1881702330
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitts works at
Dr. Pitts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.