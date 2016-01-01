See All Family Doctors in Lake Charles, LA
Traci Johnson, NP

Family Medicine
Traci Johnson, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Maryville University Of St. Louis and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Traci Johnson works at Ochsner CHRISTUS Health Center - Primary Care in Lake Charles, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    CHRISTUS Surgical Group
    401 Doctor Michael Debakey Dr Ste 100, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 656-7876

  • Ochsner Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548734270
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Maryville University Of St. Louis
