Traci Hite, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Traci Hite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Traci Hite, NP
Overview
Traci Hite, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Traci Hite works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health WomanCare Winston Salem114 Charlois Blvd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Traci Hite?
I am heartbroken! I just called Sharp Grossmont and learned that Traci is no longer with Sharp. :( Traci is absolutely wonderful and if it is true that she is in the Winston Salem, NC area I would highly recommend her to anyone needing a NP. With Sincerity, Rachel Jensen, San Diego, CA (former patient)
About Traci Hite, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1790012532
Frequently Asked Questions
Traci Hite has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Traci Hite accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Traci Hite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Traci Hite works at
7 patients have reviewed Traci Hite. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Traci Hite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Traci Hite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Traci Hite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.