Tracey Smith, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (5)
Overview

Tracey Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, NC. 

Tracey Smith works at Greenville Pain and Spine in Greenville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greenville Pain and Spine
    Greenville Pain and Spine
1970 W Arlington Blvd Ste C, Greenville, NC 27834
(252) 317-1195

Ratings & Reviews
2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Mar 08, 2019
He's always been amazing ive been in severe chronic pain for 9 years and he is the only person to care enough to find an actual correct diagnosis He has me on meds. That finally have my pain under control and i have my life back and i owe it all to Tracey Smith. Hes always caring & understanding if you take your medicine as your told to as prescribed he will treat you right its that simple people get mad because he has to protect himself from laws so dont abuse or sell them& ask for more. Really
Kim mills in Greenville, NC — Mar 08, 2019
About Tracey Smith, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790107357
Frequently Asked Questions

Tracey Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tracey Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tracey Smith works at Greenville Pain and Spine in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Tracey Smith’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Tracey Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracey Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracey Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracey Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

