Tracey Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tracey Smith, PA-C
Overview
Tracey Smith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, NC.
Locations
Greenville Pain and Spine1970 W Arlington Blvd Ste C, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 317-1195
Ratings & Reviews
He's always been amazing ive been in severe chronic pain for 9 years and he is the only person to care enough to find an actual correct diagnosis He has me on meds. That finally have my pain under control and i have my life back and i owe it all to Tracey Smith. Hes always caring & understanding if you take your medicine as your told to as prescribed he will treat you right its that simple people get mad because he has to protect himself from laws so dont abuse or sell them& ask for more. Really
About Tracey Smith, PA-C
5 patients have reviewed Tracey Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracey Smith.
