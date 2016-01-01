Dr. Shepherd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracey Shepherd, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracey Shepherd, PHD is a Psychologist in Upland, CA.
Dr. Shepherd works at
Locations
Foothill Psychological Services954 W Foothill Blvd Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 946-4222
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tracey Shepherd, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1255313805
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shepherd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shepherd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shepherd has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepherd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepherd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepherd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.