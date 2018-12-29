Tracey Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tracey Johnson, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tracey Johnson, LMHC is a Counselor in Lacey, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1307 College St Se, Lacey, WA 98503 Directions (360) 790-3006
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I love Tracey. She is thoughtful, caring and pushes me to really think about the issues I have. She listens and offers an alternative view point without sounding aggressive or accusing.
About Tracey Johnson, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710024971
Tracey Johnson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracey Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tracey Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracey Johnson.
