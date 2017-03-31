See All Neuropsychologists in Lakeland, FL
Overview

Tracey Henley, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Lakeland, FL. 

Tracey Henley works at Psychological and Neurobehavioral Services P A in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychological and Neurobehavioral Services P A
    4720 Cleveland Heights Blvd Ste 105, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 701-9202
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Mar 31, 2017
    I have had my son see a few doctors, trying to find out what was going on. And Dr. Tracy Henley found what the issues were. I am happy now knowing what we are dealing with. And now my son is being treated for the right thing. She takes her time and cares for her patients. I am so thankful for her!
    Tanya in Sebring, FL — Mar 31, 2017
    About Tracey Henley, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528129038
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracey Henley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracey Henley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracey Henley works at Psychological and Neurobehavioral Services P A in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Tracey Henley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Tracey Henley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracey Henley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracey Henley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracey Henley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

