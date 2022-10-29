Dr. Glendenning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tracey Glendenning, OD
Dr. Tracey Glendenning, OD is an Optometrist in Wilmington, NC.
Myeyedr201 Racine Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 395-6050
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had been having problems with my vision for a while. She listened to me, she was thorough, and she was so kind. When she told me I had fast growing cataracts and I needed surgery to remove them immediately or I would do like her Mom and wake up blind one morning I didn’t hesitate. I fully trusted her and I’m so grateful for he, because I still have my vision. Dr. Tracy is the Best!!!
- Optometry
- English
- 1992768758
