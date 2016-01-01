See All Occupational Therapists in Deer River, MN
Tracey Bartholomew, OTR

Occupational Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tracey Bartholomew, OTR is an Occupational Therapist in Deer River, MN. 

Tracey Bartholomew works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN with other offices in Grand Rapids, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic
    115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic
    1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Tracey Bartholomew, OTR

    • Occupational Therapy
    • English
    • Female
    • 1811252927
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Deer River
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

