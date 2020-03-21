See All Counselors in Columbia, SC
Overview

Tovey Forbes, LPC is a Counselor in Columbia, SC. 

Tovey Forbes works at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Psychiatry - Behavioral Care
    720 Gracern Rd Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 296-8765

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 21, 2020
Tovey is an amazing counselor. She makes you feel comfortable to work through the difficult things one may be going through. I would highly recommend her.
— Mar 21, 2020
About Tovey Forbes, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659911881
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tovey Forbes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tovey Forbes works at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Tovey Forbes’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Tovey Forbes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tovey Forbes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tovey Forbes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tovey Forbes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

