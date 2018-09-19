See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Tori Perrodin, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tori Perrodin, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Tori Perrodin works at Kids Specialty Center in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lourdes Physician Group Pediatric Neurosurgery Clinic
    4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 443-6888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 19, 2018
    Tori’s nurse was ill so she took all my vitals herself. She was really easy to talk to and very understanding of my needs and concerns. She listens and makes recommendations that benefit me and my future because of my high risk of breast cancer.
    Ferran in Jeanerette — Sep 19, 2018
    Tori Perrodin, NP
    About Tori Perrodin, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881010718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

