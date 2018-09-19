Tori Perrodin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tori Perrodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tori Perrodin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tori Perrodin, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Tori Perrodin works at
Locations
1
Lourdes Physician Group Pediatric Neurosurgery Clinic4704 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 443-6888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Tori’s nurse was ill so she took all my vitals herself. She was really easy to talk to and very understanding of my needs and concerns. She listens and makes recommendations that benefit me and my future because of my high risk of breast cancer.
About Tori Perrodin, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881010718
Tori Perrodin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tori Perrodin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tori Perrodin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tori Perrodin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tori Perrodin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tori Perrodin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tori Perrodin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.