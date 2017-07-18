See All Physicians Assistants in Kissimmee, FL
Tonya Politano, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tonya Politano, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kissimmee, FL. 

Tonya Politano works at VICTOR POLITANO OFFICE in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victor Politano Jr DO PA
    1400 W Oak St Ste D, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 846-9299

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Tonya Politano, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013018571
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tonya Politano, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tonya Politano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tonya Politano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tonya Politano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tonya Politano works at VICTOR POLITANO OFFICE in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Tonya Politano’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Tonya Politano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya Politano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya Politano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya Politano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

