Overview

Tonya King, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Tonya King works at Florida Ortho Care Network LLC in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Ortho Care Network LLC
    6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 730-3837

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 29, 2019
Excellent care. Takes time to know patient and their parents. Listened carefully to the parents in order to get the best care for the child.
FL — Jan 29, 2019
Photo: Tonya King, ARNP
About Tonya King, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144756586
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tonya King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Tonya King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tonya King works at Florida Ortho Care Network LLC in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Tonya King’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Tonya King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya King.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

