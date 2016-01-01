See All Nurse Practitioners in Cherry Hill, NJ
Tonya Hughley, APN

Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Tonya Hughley, APN is a Cardiology Nurse Practitioner in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner), has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Tonya Hughley works at Lourdes Cardiology Services, PC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lourdes Cardiology Services, PC
    1 Brace Rd Ste C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Tonya Hughley, APN

Specialties
  • Cardiology (Nurse Practitioner)
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316482771
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Pennsylvania Hospital
Residency
  • Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine
Internship
  • Metropolitan Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of New York Institute Of Technology
