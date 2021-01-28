See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Tonya Carter, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tonya Carter, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Tonya Carter works at Capital City Medical Associates in Columbus, OH with other offices in Powell, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital City Medical Associates
    2489 Stelzer Rd Ste 101, Columbus, OH 43219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 473-1300
  2. 2
    NP2go Health and Wellness Clinic, LLC
    25 Hidden Ravines Dr, Powell, OH 43065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 739-8166
    Monday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    5:00pm - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 28, 2021
    I have been with Ms. Carter for years. She is an awesome CNP. Ms. Carter takes time to listen to your concerns and she is very knowledgeable. She is a passionate person and in my opinion is exactly what a patient needs. Ms. Carter has been available to me whenever I needed her assistance. I have recommended Ms. Carter and the team of Central Ohio Primary Care Facility to all my friends and family. Thank you for your time, patience and care.....
    Deborah M Garrett — Jan 28, 2021
    About Tonya Carter, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720218654
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tonya Carter, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tonya Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tonya Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tonya Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Tonya Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

