Tonya Beineman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Tonya Beineman, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tonya Beineman, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Smith, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3811 Rogers Ave Ste A, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 434-3131
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beineman is awesome. She has helped my family so much. She listens and cares.
About Tonya Beineman, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306957006
Frequently Asked Questions
Tonya Beineman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tonya Beineman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Tonya Beineman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya Beineman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya Beineman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya Beineman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.