Overview

Tonya Alexander is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX. 

Tonya Alexander works at High Plains Primary Care in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    High Plains Primary Care
    5713 82nd St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 993-6560
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 02, 2021
    Tonya takes time to listen and answers all your questions.
    About Tonya Alexander

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700420296
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tonya Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tonya Alexander works at High Plains Primary Care in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Tonya Alexander’s profile.

    Tonya Alexander has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tonya Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonya Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonya Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

