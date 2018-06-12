Dr. Tony Hom, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Hom, OD
Overview
Dr. Tony Hom, OD is an Optometrist in Metuchen, NJ.
Locations
Vision 27 Inc43 Bridge St Bldg A, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 248-8889
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an eye exam with Dr. Hom. He was very knowledgeable and provided excellent service. He gave some recommendations about the selection of glasses. I would definitely recommend him. After my visit, I made an appointment for my family member to also see him!
About Dr. Tony Hom, OD
- Optometry
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1346301371
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Union
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hom accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hom speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hom.
