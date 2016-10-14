Tonja Krautter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tonja Krautter, PSY
Tonja Krautter, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Campbell, CA.
- 1 51 E Campbell Ave Unit 100, Campbell, CA 95009 Directions (408) 808-1580
If I could, I would shout "Tonja Krautter"' with a bullhorn from the highest mountaintop. I HIGHLY recommend her. Tonja Krautter is hand down the most relatable, knowledgeable, and fully invested therapist I've ever been to. She has a way of putting a person at ease with her natural affability and takes an extraordinarily personalized approach with each patient. She is genuinely invested in YOU, not some cookie-cutter mold for whatever a textbook claims is "your condition." 110% the best.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306117569
