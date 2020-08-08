See All Nurse Practitioners in Lawrenceville, GA
Tonita Washington, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Tonita Washington, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tonita Washington, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lawrenceville, GA. 

Tonita Washington works at Addiction Healing Center LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Addiction Healing Center LLC
    1846 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 729-7453
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tonita Washington?

    Aug 08, 2020
    Dr. Washington is a BOSS! Honestly, I'm not a patient of hers BUT I am a Case Manager for the Medicaid SOURCE program and I can tell you she treats about half the clients on my caseload (probably about 25-30 of them!) All my clients love her and the Balanced Life office staff. She's a hustler with a gold heart! ??
    Ashley Reed — Aug 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tonita Washington, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Tonita Washington, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tonita Washington to family and friends

    Tonita Washington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tonita Washington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tonita Washington, FNP-BC.

    About Tonita Washington, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306162797
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tonita Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tonita Washington works at Addiction Healing Center LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Tonita Washington’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tonita Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonita Washington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonita Washington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonita Washington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tonita Washington, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.