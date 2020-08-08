Tonita Washington has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tonita Washington, FNP-BC
Overview
Tonita Washington, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lawrenceville, GA.
Locations
Addiction Healing Center LLC1846 Old Norcross Rd Ste 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (678) 729-7453
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Washington is a BOSS! Honestly, I'm not a patient of hers BUT I am a Case Manager for the Medicaid SOURCE program and I can tell you she treats about half the clients on my caseload (probably about 25-30 of them!) All my clients love her and the Balanced Life office staff. She's a hustler with a gold heart! ??
About Tonita Washington, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306162797
Tonita Washington accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tonita Washington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Tonita Washington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonita Washington.
