Tonia Graham, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tonia Graham, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Phoenix - Family Nurse Practitioner.

Tonia Graham works at Wellness For Life Family Practice in Peoria, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness for Life
    20449 N Lake Pleasant Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 322-0099
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Love Tonia. The best for my husband, son and I. For me, she does it all - my general, my paps and my derm yearly checks. Very thorough. For not having health insurance, I'm enrolled in her monthly plan and with that, I get the best health care I've had in YEARS (health insurance included). It's nice to go to one person who knows everything about my body and for all my medical records to be in one place. Anyhow, I could go on and on. Tonia really is great.
    — Jul 15, 2021
    About Tonia Graham, FNP-BC

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univeristy of Phoenix - Family Nurse Practitioner
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tonia Graham, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tonia Graham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tonia Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tonia Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tonia Graham works at Wellness For Life Family Practice in Peoria, AZ. View the full address on Tonia Graham’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Tonia Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonia Graham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonia Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonia Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

