Offers telehealth
Tonia Graham, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Univeristy of Phoenix - Family Nurse Practitioner.
Wellness for Life20449 N Lake Pleasant Rd Ste 101, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (623) 322-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Love Tonia. The best for my husband, son and I. For me, she does it all - my general, my paps and my derm yearly checks. Very thorough. For not having health insurance, I'm enrolled in her monthly plan and with that, I get the best health care I've had in YEARS (health insurance included). It's nice to go to one person who knows everything about my body and for all my medical records to be in one place. Anyhow, I could go on and on. Tonia really is great.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Phoenix - Family Nurse Practitioner
- PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
Tonia Graham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tonia Graham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tonia Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Tonia Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonia Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonia Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonia Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.