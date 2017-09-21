See All Counselors in Chattanooga, TN
Overview

Tonia Durand, LPC is a Counselor in Chattanooga, TN. 

Tonia Durand works at Center for a Brighter Tomorrow in Chattanooga, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for a Brighter Tomorrow
    7372 Applegate Ln, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 994-7264
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 21, 2017
    Tonia has been the best therapist I've ever had. She is friendly, personable and I found her easy to talk to. I've been her client for a few years. She helped me navigate the grief associated with the loss of my spouse and other issues. I recommend giving her a try if you're looking for a counselor.
    Ringgold — Sep 21, 2017
    Photo: Tonia Durand, LPC
    About Tonia Durand, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962590406
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tonia Durand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tonia Durand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tonia Durand works at Center for a Brighter Tomorrow in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Tonia Durand’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tonia Durand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonia Durand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonia Durand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonia Durand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

