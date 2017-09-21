Tonia Durand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tonia Durand, LPC
Overview
Tonia Durand, LPC is a Counselor in Chattanooga, TN.
Tonia Durand works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for a Brighter Tomorrow7372 Applegate Ln, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 994-7264Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tonia Durand?
Tonia has been the best therapist I've ever had. She is friendly, personable and I found her easy to talk to. I've been her client for a few years. She helped me navigate the grief associated with the loss of my spouse and other issues. I recommend giving her a try if you're looking for a counselor.
About Tonia Durand, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1962590406
Frequently Asked Questions
Tonia Durand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tonia Durand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tonia Durand works at
3 patients have reviewed Tonia Durand. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tonia Durand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tonia Durand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tonia Durand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.