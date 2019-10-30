Toni Santiago has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Toni Santiago, RPA-C
Overview
Toni Santiago, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Toni Santiago works at
Locations
-
1
East 36th St116 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 686-6321
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Toni Santiago?
Toni has been one of the best medical professionals I have ever seen. She is kind, detail-oriented, and professional. NY Allergy and Sinus has totally changed my overall health by finally discovering and treating my allergies. I have been able to eat things I never thought I could and to eliminate things that were making me miserable that I didn’t even know I was allergic to. The front desk staff (esp Natalie) is always pleasant and makes the experience easy. Truly so grateful for the treatment I have received here. Getting allergy shots every week is actually enjoyable!
About Toni Santiago, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215150636
Frequently Asked Questions
Toni Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Toni Santiago works at
2 patients have reviewed Toni Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Toni Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Toni Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Toni Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.