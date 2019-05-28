Toni Pinckney, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Toni Pinckney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Toni Pinckney, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Toni Pinckney, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC.
Toni Pinckney works at
Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care - Carnes Crossroads2000 1st Ave, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a great first office visit, to establish care. Ms. Pinckney took her time, answered all of my questions. She explained items which previous doctors did not, I appreciated that tremendously. I never felt rushed and everything, including bloodwork, went smooth and everyone worked together efficiently. She’s the first primary care practitioner I’ve felt comfortable with in a while. I’ll be back. Thank you!
About Toni Pinckney, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1982958971
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Toni Pinckney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Toni Pinckney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Toni Pinckney using Healthline FindCare.
Toni Pinckney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Toni Pinckney works at
4 patients have reviewed Toni Pinckney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Toni Pinckney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Toni Pinckney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Toni Pinckney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.