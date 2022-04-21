Dr. Toni Mason, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Toni Mason, PHD
Dr. Toni Mason, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Athens, GA.
Athens Psychological Services LLC1090 Founders Blvd Ste B, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-8697
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My child has been seeing Dr. Mason for nine months. My experience with Dr. Mason has been wonderful. She genuinely cares enough about my child to find out what is really going on with him, and she's always respectful of and fair to both him and me. The office staff (Beth at the front desk) has consistently been excellent as well, going above and beyond to explain referrals and look for appointments that fit our schedule. I also like that Dr. Mason welcomes and encourages the idea that therapy may not be forever, depending on needs.
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1043382021
Dr. Mason has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
