Tommy Pool, LCDC
Tommy Pool, LCDC is a Psychotherapist in Odessa, TX.
Holistic Wellness Institute835 Tower Dr Ste 15, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 653-4981
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas
very well spoken, will do his best to get you on the right track weather it is substance abuse or family issues, been a client for over 10yrs can honestly say i would not be married or sober with out his help. Bottom line is he genuinely cares.
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1407088412
- Sul Ross State University
- University Of Texas Of The Permian Basin
Tommy Pool has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tommy Pool accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tommy Pool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tommy Pool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tommy Pool.
