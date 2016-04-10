Dr. Knox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tommy Knox, DC
Overview
Dr. Tommy Knox, DC is a Chiropractor in Costa Mesa, CA.
Dr. Knox works at
Locations
Tommy Knox2013 Newport Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92627 Directions (949) 631-5664
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My entire family goes to Dr. Knox. Even the daughter who lives on the East Coast will make an appointment to see him whenever she visits. He has helped us heal a variety of injuries and ailments. His almost psychic knowledge of where you really hurt, is amazing. Dr. Knox has changed the way we eat and live our lives.
About Dr. Tommy Knox, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knox accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knox works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
