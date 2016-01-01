See All Nurse Practitioners in London, KY
Tommie Fields, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Overview

Tommie Fields, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Tommie Fields works at Emmanuel Yumang MD Pllc in London, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Emmanuel Yumang MD Pllc
    73 Thompson Poynter Rd Ste A, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 877-1446
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Tommie Fields, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962867325
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tommie Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tommie Fields works at Emmanuel Yumang MD Pllc in London, KY. View the full address on Tommie Fields’s profile.

    Tommie Fields has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tommie Fields.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tommie Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tommie Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

